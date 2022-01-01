Bangarraju Teaser: Mass Treat Loading

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are teaming up for Bangarraju, the sequel for Soggade Chinni Nayana. The movie completed shoot and is gearing up for Sankranthi 2022 release. With RRR and Radhe Shyam out from Sankranthi race, the makers of Bangarraju released the teaser and confirmed that the film will hit the screens for Sankranthi. The teaser is packed with fun and all the commercial ingredients. Naga Chaitanya looks flawless and Nag is the driving force for him in this fantasy. Bangarraju teaser looks colorful and the makers played it safe with the plot.

Kalyan Krishna is the director and the background score is decent. Bangarraju is shot in Hyderabad and Mysore. Ramya Krishna, Krithi Shettty and Faria Abdullah will be seen in other important roles. Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios are the producers of Bangarraju and the date will be announced soon. Anup Rubens composed the music and background score for Bangarraju.