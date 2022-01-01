Roja’s ‘strategic moves’ puts YSRCP, CM and ministes in a fix!

YSRCP firebrand leader, actress and MLA Roja is making ‘strategic moves’ to take on her own party leaders in her home constituency Nagari. Her rivals in YSRCP are undertaking an aggressive negative campaign against her on social media platforms accusing her of indulging in illegal transportation of sand and indulging in other irregularities to make huge huge money by misusing her power.

Roja, who kept mum all these days, suddenly sprung into action to check her political rivals in YSRCP. But Roja is using TDP as a weapon to gain upper hand over her rivals.

Roja met Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar and complained that some vested interests with an aim to benefit and strengthen TDP in Nagari were resorting to false propaganda against her on social media platforms and requested the police to file criminal cases against them.

She complained that some persons with vested interests are spreading false information on social media that she was transporting sand illegally but the fact remains that the sand is being transported legally by government departments to undertake development programmes in Nagari and also to build Jagananna colonies.

She said this false propaganda is damaging the reputation of YSRCP government, CM YS Jagan, Chittoor district ministers, mining minister and government departments.

Instead of taking on her rivals directly, she complained in a manner by dragging YSRCP government, CM Jagan and ministers into this issue.

Now, party high command is not in a position to talk anything on this issue as she complained in a strategic manner by approaching police against TDP.