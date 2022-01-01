YS Jagan responds about Low Ticket Pricing Issue in AP

Andhra Pradesh government issued GO 35 and slashed down the ticket prices. The High Court ordered the cancelation of the GO but the government is quite strict on its stand. The distributors and producers lost big money because of this move. AP government is not much bothered and continued to implement the low ticket pricing. After being criticized for his move, YS Jagan responded for the first time on the issue. He said that the decision was made to benefit the poor and make entertainment affordable for them.

YS Jagan said that all those opposing the move are against the poor. Several theatres across AP are shut as the exhibitors are not in a mood to sell the ticket prices for low rates. The ticket pricing in AP also turned out to be a hurdle for several biggies that are aimed for release in the coming months.