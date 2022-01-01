Radhe Shyam Release: Official Word from Makers

After the new coronavirus cases are increasing due to the Omicron variant, several Indian states imposed night curfews and restrictions for theatres. The team of RRR announced for January 7th 2022 in all the Indian languages but considering the situation, the makers of RRR decided to push the release of the film. Soon there are speculations that one more biggie Radhe Shyam is out of Sankranthi race. The makers of Radhe Shyam issued a clarification about the same today that the film will release on January 14th without fail.

“There is no change in the release plans of #RadheShyam. The #Prabhas-starrer is gearing up to hit the screens on 14 January. Don’t believe rumours” told the official statement from the team of Radhe Shyam. This romantic saga is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The theatrical and non-theatrical rights of Radhe Shyam are closed long ago. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers of Radhe Shyam.