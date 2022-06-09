Bangarraju Worldwide Closing Collections – Above Average

Bangarraju Worldwide Closing Collections
Bangarraju has ended up its run worldwide with a distributor share of 33 Cr. The film is an above average venture with good performance in AP (thanks to Sankranti week) and disastrous performance outside. The film has dropped big time after the Sankranti week even in the best performing area A.P. Nizam and ROI, Overseas market are disastrous from the opening day itself.
|Area
|Closing Collections
|2 weeks Worldwide Collections
|First week Collections
|4 days AP/TS Collections
|First Weekend Worldwide Collections
|2 Days Collections
|Day1 AP/TS Collections
|Pre Release Business
|Nizam
|6.60 Cr
|6.50 Cr
|6.05Cr
|5.65 Cr
|5.10 Cr
|3.60Cr
|1.71 Cr
|11 Cr (valued)
|Ceeded
|5.95 Cr
|5.70 Cr
|5.20Cr
|4.90 Cr
|4.50 Cr
|3.20Cr
|1.65 Cr
|6 Cr
|UA
|4.90 Cr
|4.63 Cr
|4.02Cr
|3.45 Cr
|2.75 Cr
|1.95Cr
|1.25 Cr
|4.14 Cr (valued)
|Guntur
|2.85 Cr
|2.75 Cr
|2.49Cr
|2.27 Cr
|2.07 Cr
|1.66Cr
|1.24 Cr
|3.24 Cr
|East
|3.50 Cr
|3.40 Cr
|3Cr
|2.55 Cr
|2.05 Cr
|1.45Cr
|0.91 Cr
| 2.88 Cr
|West
|2.75 Cr
|2.66 Cr
|2.47Cr
|2.10 Cr
|1.80 Cr
|1.40Cr
|0.93 Cr
|2.60 Cr
|Krishna
|2.25 Cr
|2.11 Cr
|1.87Cr
|1.71 Cr
|1.43 Cr
|0.98Cr
|0.46 Cr
|2.70 Cr
|Nellore
|1.80 Cr
|1.75 Cr
|1.50Cr
|1.25 Cr
|1.10 Cr
|0.70Cr
|0.45 Cr
|1.50 Cr
|Total AP/TS
|30.60 Cr
|29.50 Cr
|26.60Cr
|23.88 Cr
|20.80 Cr
|14.94Cr
|8.50 Cr
|34 Cr
|ROI
|1.10 Cr
|1.10 Cr
|0.90Cr
|0.60 Cr
|2.50 Cr (valued)
|OS
|1.30 Cr
|1.30 Cr
|1.20Cr
|1 Cr
|2.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|33 Cr
|31.90 Cr
|28.70Cr
|22.40 Cr
|39 Cr
