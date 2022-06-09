Bangarraju Worldwide Closing Collections – Above Average

Bangarraju Worldwide Closing Collections

Bangarraju has ended up its run worldwide with a distributor share of 33 Cr. The film is an above average venture with good performance in AP (thanks to Sankranti week) and disastrous performance outside. The film has dropped big time after the Sankranti week even in the best performing area A.P. Nizam and ROI, Overseas market are disastrous from the opening day itself.

Area Closing Collections 2 weeks Worldwide Collections First week Collections 4 days AP/TS Collections First Weekend Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections Day1 AP/TS Collections Pre Release Business Nizam 6.60 Cr 6.50 Cr 6.05Cr 5.65 Cr 5.10 Cr 3.60Cr 1.71 Cr 11 Cr (valued)

Ceeded 5.95 Cr 5.70 Cr 5.20Cr 4.90 Cr 4.50 Cr 3.20Cr 1.65 Cr 6 Cr UA 4.90 Cr 4.63 Cr 4.02Cr 3.45 Cr 2.75 Cr 1.95Cr 1.25 Cr 4.14 Cr (valued) Guntur 2.85 Cr 2.75 Cr 2.49Cr 2.27 Cr 2.07 Cr 1.66Cr 1.24 Cr 3.24 Cr East 3.50 Cr 3.40 Cr 3Cr 2.55 Cr 2.05 Cr 1.45Cr 0.91 Cr 2.88 Cr

West 2.75 Cr 2.66 Cr 2.47Cr 2.10 Cr 1.80 Cr 1.40Cr 0.93 Cr 2.60 Cr Krishna 2.25 Cr 2.11 Cr 1.87Cr 1.71 Cr 1.43 Cr 0.98Cr 0.46 Cr 2.70 Cr Nellore 1.80 Cr 1.75 Cr 1.50Cr 1.25 Cr 1.10 Cr 0.70Cr 0.45 Cr 1.50 Cr Total AP/TS 30.60 Cr 29.50 Cr 26.60Cr 23.88 Cr 20.80 Cr 14.94Cr 8.50 Cr 34 Cr ROI 1.10 Cr 1.10 Cr 0.90Cr 0.60 Cr 2.50 Cr (valued) OS 1.30 Cr 1.30 Cr 1.20Cr 1 Cr 2.50 Cr Worldwide 33 Cr 31.90 Cr 28.70Cr 22.40 Cr 39 Cr