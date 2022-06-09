Bangarraju Worldwide Closing Collections – Above Average

Bangarraju has ended up its run worldwide with a distributor share of 33 Cr. The film is an above average venture with good performance in AP (thanks to Sankranti week) and disastrous performance outside. The film has dropped big time after the Sankranti week even in the best performing area A.P. Nizam and ROI, Overseas market are disastrous from the opening day itself.

AreaClosing Collections2 weeks Worldwide CollectionsFirst week Collections4 days AP/TS CollectionsFirst Weekend Worldwide Collections2 Days CollectionsDay1 AP/TS CollectionsPre Release Business
Nizam6.60 Cr6.50 Cr6.05Cr5.65 Cr5.10 Cr3.60Cr1.71 Cr11 Cr (valued)
Ceeded5.95 Cr5.70 Cr5.20Cr4.90 Cr4.50 Cr3.20Cr1.65 Cr 6 Cr
UA4.90 Cr4.63 Cr4.02Cr3.45 Cr2.75 Cr1.95Cr1.25 Cr4.14 Cr (valued)
Guntur2.85 Cr2.75 Cr2.49Cr2.27 Cr2.07 Cr1.66Cr1.24 Cr 3.24 Cr
East3.50 Cr3.40 Cr3Cr2.55 Cr2.05 Cr1.45Cr0.91 Cr 2.88 Cr
West2.75 Cr2.66 Cr2.47Cr2.10 Cr1.80 Cr1.40Cr0.93 Cr2.60 Cr
Krishna2.25 Cr2.11 Cr1.87Cr1.71 Cr1.43 Cr0.98Cr0.46 Cr2.70 Cr
Nellore1.80 Cr1.75 Cr1.50Cr1.25 Cr1.10 Cr0.70Cr0.45 Cr1.50 Cr
Total AP/TS30.60 Cr29.50 Cr26.60Cr23.88 Cr20.80 Cr14.94Cr8.50 Cr34 Cr
ROI1.10 Cr1.10 Cr0.90Cr0.60 Cr 2.50 Cr (valued)
OS1.30 Cr 1.30 Cr1.20Cr1 Cr2.50 Cr
Worldwide33 Cr31.90 Cr28.70Cr22.40 Cr39 Cr

