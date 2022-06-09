Ante Sundaraniki Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Ante Sundaraniki Worldwide Pre-Release Business
Ante Sundaraniki is gearing up for a grand release on the 10th of June ie, tomorrow. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 28 Cr. The film has better advance bookings in Overseas when compared to the domestic markets which are very low. It needs strong word of mouth to survive at the boxoffice.

Below are the area wise rates :

AreaPre release Business
Nizam 9 Cr
Ceeded3 Cr
Andhra 10 Cr ratio
AP/TS 22 Cr
ROI2.5 Cr
Overseas 3.50 Cr
Worldwide28 Cr

