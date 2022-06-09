Telugu India Idol: Who will win the Top Music show title

‘Telugu Indian Idol’ is inching close to its finale. The debut OTT season of the popular reality TV series will ensure a grand gala finale and taking the excitement a notch higher with guests and entertainment.

Five participants have reached the finale. A 15-week journey is going to be concluded this week in a glitzy affair. The participants who are battling for the winning title are Vagdevi, Vaishnavi, Pranati, Sreenivas and Jayanth.

Two names Sreenivas and Pranati are making rounds as winners and many speculating that one of these singers will win the title. Balakrishna graced the show as chief guest for semi finale episode. Balakrishna amped up the entertainment quotient of the episode with his presence. The episode is ready to stream from tomorrow only in Aha.

Telugu Indian Idol is hosted by Sreerama Chandra, who is also a former winner of Indian Idol season 5. The show was judged by Thaman S, Nitya Menen, and Karthik.