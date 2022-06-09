First Click of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shiva’s Wedding

Top actress Nayanthara has been in a relationship with the director and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The duo got married in a resort in Mahabalipuram in the presence of family members and guests from Kollywood. Vignesh Shivan posted the first picture of their wedding on his social media page and the star couple looked extremely happy. The star couple tied the knot seven years after staying in a relationship. They are expected to host a lavish wedding reception soon in Chennai for the film fraternity.

Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Boney Kapoor, Karthi, Atlee, Sarath Kumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Mani Ratnam, Anirudh, Udaynidhi Stalin, Nelson and others attended the grand wedding. The entire Sheraton Resort in Mahabalipuram was booked for the wedding. Wishing Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan a happy married life and years of togetherness ahead.

On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One ☝️☺️😍🥰 With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends Jus married #Nayanthara ☺️😍🥰 #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding pic.twitter.com/C7ySe17i8F — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022