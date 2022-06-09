Chor Bazaar Trailer: Youthful Mass

Advertisement

The theatrical trailer of Akash Puri and Gehana starrer Chor Bazaar was unveiled by Nandamuri Balakrishna a little while ago.

The trailer shows that Chor Bazaar is a youthful mass entertainer set in Hyderabad Gully backdrop. There is also a diamond robbery thread.

Akash is seen in a mass character and his dialogues will attract the youth. He carries the demeanor and antics to play a happy go lucky guy who is in search of easy money.

Gehana as the love interest looks gorgeous. She plays a mute woman, interestingly. Sunil is seen in the other important role. The visuals and the background score are good.

The film is produced by VS Raju and it is directed by Jeevan Reddy. The release date will be officially announced soon.