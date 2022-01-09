Bangarraju Worldwide Pre-release business – Highest for Naga Chaitanya & Nagarjuna

Bangarraju Worldwide Pre-release business

Bangarraju has done a record pre buisness for both the heroes as worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 39 Cr. The rates of the film are doubled with the postponment of both RRR & Radhe Shyam. The film has the advantage of being only one medium budget film releasing for the festive season. There aren’t any restrictions so far the film in the Telugu States due to the increasing COVID cases and hopefully nothing will come atleast till the end of festive period.4

Worldwide Pre-release business

Area Pre Release Business Nizam 11 Cr (valued)

Ceeded 6 Cr UA 4.14 Cr (valued) Guntur 3.24 Cr East 2.88 Cr

West 2.60 Cr Krishna 2.70 Cr Nellore 1.50 Cr Total 34 Cr ROI 2.50 Cr (valued) OS 2.50 Cr Worldwide 39 Cr