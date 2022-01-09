Worshiping Jagan with golden flowers draws criticism

In a shockingly bizarre incident, the government employees of Andhra Pradesh have performed pooja to a photograph of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with golden flowers. The incident occurred in Srikalahasti in Chittoor district on Saturday. Normally, the golden flowers (flowers made of gold-plated silver) are used only for special poojas and rituals of deities.

However, the government employees used the flowers meant for the propitiation of the deities for YS Jaan. They also performed milk abhishekam to YS Jagan Mohan reddy. The government employees expressed happiness over YS Jagan’s decision to announce 23 per cent fitment and over the decision to hike the retirement age to 62.

The government employees said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given more than they bargained for. They said that YS Jagan has proved that he is pro-employees and thanked him for showing empathy towards the government employees. They also appreciated Jagan’s decision to give 5 percent DA and the hiked PRC from January this year.

However, the worship of Jagan with golden flowers is being criticised by several persons. Such rituals are the exclusive preserve of the deities and not mortals. By doing so, the employees have insulted the God and this is a sacrilege, said a section of the employees who opposed the action.