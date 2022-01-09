TDP heavyweights fight proxy war in Kakinada

A turf war between two TDP heavyweights is marring the prospects of the TDP in East Godavari’s Kakinada. The two heavyweights are – former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and former deputy chief minster Nimmakayala Chinarajappa. Both the leaders are fighting their proxy war and this is threatening to affect the party prospects in Kakinada rural assembly constituency.

Currently, former MLA Pilli Anantalakshmi is the TDP incharge for the constituency. She and her husband Pilli Sattibabu are now handling the constituency. She has the backing of Yanamala. However, Chinarajappa is trying to unseat the Pilli family. He is accusing them of not puttng up a strong fight against the YSRCP. Chinarajappa group is also claiming that the Pilli family is all set to join the YSRCP, which the latter hotly denies.

However, Pilli Anantalakshmi is accusing Chinarajappa of trying to get a person from his caste as the constituency incharge. She also said that there was no question of she joining the YSRCP. The issue is fast deteriorating into a massive group fight in Kakinada and is threatening to spill over into neighbouring constituencies too. It is about time Chandrababu sets the house in order.