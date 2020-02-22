BC politics dominate TDP-YCP blame game

The Vigilance report against former minister Atchannaidu has raised political temperatures in AP. The TDP has begun accusing CM Jaganmohan Reddy of harassing the backward classes leaders deliberately to end their political existence in the state. The BC twist in TDP campaign has caused concern among many sections in North Coastal Andhra. This has given a big embarrassment to the ruling YCP.

Now, the Jagan Reddy Circar began reverse attack on the TDP. Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav, who is also a BC, is attacking the TDP leaders for their previous attacks on him. Anil is asking why TDP is talking about BC angle with regard to Atchannaidu issue when it has not spared him in the past.

But, Anil Kumar has no answer to the TDP’s allegation that Jagan Reddy is terminating the AP Legislative Council only because it has got greater representation of BC MLCs. TDP says that politically, the BCs are not falling into the trap of YCP leaders which is why Jagan Reddy is targetting the BCs.