Before NTR’s flick, Trivikram may direct one more?

Trivikram Srinivas is riding high on the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He is all set to direct NTR in his next and the script work is going on a fast pace. It is unclear as of now about the arrival of NTR as he needs to complete the major portions of shoot of RRR which is now halted due to coronavirus. If the film moves out of Sankranthi race and releases for summer, Trivikam will have ample time and he is not in a mood to sit idle.

Sithara Entertainments, the sister production house of Haarika and Hassine Creations acquired the remake rights of Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Trivikram watched the film recently and he is in plans to direct the film if he gets ample time during this break. The lead actors are being finalized and things will be finalized after the lockdown period gets lifted.