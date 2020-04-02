These individuals are not only ignorant but they are a potential hazard to others: KTR after attack on docs

A day after doctors and other paramedical staff were attacked at Gandhi Hospital by an angry mob following the death of a corona positive patient, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) took to his twitter handle stating that the Telangana government will take serious action against those involved in the assault against the medical fraternity.

“Incidents of doctors & staff being attacked in Gandhi hospital & officials being obstructed in Nizamabad are intolerable & will be dealt seriously by Telangana Govt. These individuals are not only ignorant but they are a potential hazard to others also,” he wrote in his Twitter account.

In Nizamabad, ASHA volunteers were attacked by locals in Nizamabad on Thursday. Trouble began when the health workers and volunteers visited the area to screen residents for signs of novel coronavirus infection after some of the residents are believed to have attended the large religious congregation in Markaz Masjid in South Delhi’s Nizamuddin. Refusing to be tested for signs of corona virus, the residents chased away the health workers and volunteers.

The Telangana government had recently appealed to the people to voluntarily disclose if they attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin between March 13-March 15 and give their blood samples to the government hospitals to check for corona virus.