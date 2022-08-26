Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs his next Telugu Film

Bellamkonda Sreenivas owes a massive hit and the actor will test his luck in Bollywood this year with the remake of Tollywood blockbuster film Chatrapathi. The shooting portions of the film are completed and the makers are in plan to release the film in December. VV Vinayak is the director and Pen Studios bankrolled this project. Bellamkonda Sreenivas has been on a break and he was in talks for several projects. The actor signed his next film and it would be a Telugu film for now.

Arjun Suravaram fame TN Santosh will direct the film and the shoot commences in September. The film’s release in multiple languages will completely depend on the result of Chatrapathi remake. For now, the team is gearing up for the shoot. The details about the cast and crew members will be announced before the shoot starts. Bellamkonda Sreenivas transformed himself for his role in Chatrapathi remake. He said that the entire team is happy with the output of the film.