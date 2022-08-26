Nagarjuna and Mahesh’s conversation on Twitter

The other day Superstar Mahesh Babu released the trailer of Nagarjuna’s upcoming movie The Ghost. The trailer received a thumping response from the audience and the film is hitting the screens during Dasara. Nagarjuna thanked Mahesh for releasing the trailer of the film. He also reminded about working with Mahesh Babu’s father Superstar Krishna garu in Varasudu which took place 29 years ago. Nagarjuna asked if they can complete the circle by acting together. Mahesh responded on a positive note calling it an absolute pleasure.

“Hey @urstrulyMahesh!! I was so happy 29 years ago when your father SuperStar Krishna Garu joined me for the film Varasudu !! Why don’t we complete the circle? Thank you for releasing #TheGhostTrailer” posted Nagarjuna. Mahesh responded tweeting “Would be an absolute pleasure… now that would be something to look forward to!”. The Ghost is a stylish action entertainer that is directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas will release on October 5th during Dasara.