Balayya lands in Turkey

Nandamuri Balakrishna asked the makers of his next to commence the schedule of his next in Turkey without thinking about the Tollywood strike. With the Producers calling off the strike, all the hurdles are cleared and the cast, crew members of NBK’s next film landed in Turkey. It would be a month-long schedule and a song will be shot from tomorrow. Balayya and his team already landed in Turkey for the shoot. Gopichand Malineni is directing this mass entertainer.

The second look of Balayya is kept under wraps and the episodes of this look will be shot in this schedule. The shoot was initially planned in USA but it is moved to Turkey as there are visa issues. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Thaman scores the music. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this big-budget attempt and the film is expected to release on December 2nd this year. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay is the lead antagonist.