Liger apts day1 collections – Decent opening

Liger Day1 collections

Liger has taken a decent opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 9.60 Cr. This is the biggest opening ever for Vijay Deverakonda and biggest outside the tier-1 heroes surpassing Uppena (9.20 Cr). The film has a very good start in the noon shows but the occupancies have come down with the word of mouth not being encouraging. The advanced have helped the film to score this numbers. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 55 Cr in the Telugu States and film will find tough from today.

Below are the area-wise shares:

Area 1st Day Collections Nizam 4.20 Cr Ceeded 1.40 Cr UA 1.27 Cr Guntur 0.83 Cr East 0.64 Cr West 0.39 Cr Krishna 0.49 Cr Nellore 0.40 Cr Total 9.62 Cr