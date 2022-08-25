Sharwanand’s bilingual Science fiction flick “Oke Oka Jeevitham” and “Kanam” (Telugu & Tamil) Overseas Rights Acquired by FlyHigh Cinemas in collaboration with Southern Star International.

Young, talented and promising Indian actor Sharwanand’s latest, the milestone 30th film – Oke Oka Jeevitham is helmed by debutant director Shree Karthick. Produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the production house ‘Dream Warrior Pictures’.

Oke Oka Jeevitham is heading towards a grand release on 9th September, 2022 worldwide, while the movie premiering it on this September 8th in Telugu and Tamil in USA.

Now, the overseas rights of Telugu & Tamil versions are bagged by popular distributors FlyHigh Cinemas and is gearing up for a wide release. Who distributed Sarkar Vaari Paata, Jatiratnalu and many hit films earlier in the USA.

The movie’s teaser released by Superstar Suriya has garnered great appreciation for its unique and fresh concept.

Cast: Sharwanand, Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni, Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi, Nassar and others.

As the film is a science-fiction family drama, the crew is going the extra mile to ensure that the VFX part looks stellar. Director Shree Karthik catches the eye balls with his intriguing concept and execution.

Sujith Sarang’s top-notch cinematography and Jakes Bejoy’s background score complements the visuals. Satheesh Kumar has headed the art department, while director Tharun Bhascker penned the dialogues for this lovely family drama with sci-fi elements.

We would like to thank Sharwanand, SR Prakash Babu, SR Prabhu and Phani for giving us the opportunity to release the movie overseas.

For local exhibition rights in your State, please contact the below:

732-630-2499

+61-433006132

Email: flyhighcinemas@gmail.com

