Allu Arjun was recently in New York to lead the successful India Day Parade. But we hear that there was more than one reason for his visit. The actor has had a hush-hush meeting with a Hollywood big shot.

If all goes well, Allu Arjun could soon make his Hollywood debut. We hear that the actor has already received an offer from a popular producer-director

.We have all witnessed how Pushpa became a phenomenon in the country. The gesture was so popular with everyone – from cricketers to celebrities from multiple industries, everybody wanted to be a part of this experience. Even the Mayor of New York was recently seen doing the taggedhele or jhukega nahi gesture.

The actor has seen such huge growth in the recent times that it does not come as a surprise to hear about him receiving a Hollywood offer. After the pan-India success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun has received multiple offers from Bollywood but is yet to say yes to a Hindi project. While we wait for an official announcement, we know that the world is indeed watching Allu Arjun very closely!