Best CM Award for Jagan for nationally unique projects

Sameer Kochhar, Chairman of Skoch Group, is a noted writer and economic policy analyst. His Group has been giving the best CM awards every year. This year, his group has conferred the ‘CM of the Year’ award for AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. It says that by implementing over 123 projects across all sectors in one year, Jagan Reddy has emerged as the best Chief Minister in the entire country.

In its observations, the Skoch Group has maintained that the AP CM has implemented many projects like YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendra that have proved to be nationally significant. They have shown good outcomes. They have also talked about YSR Cheyutha Scheme, Disha, Abhay and such other schemes.

Interestingly, Sameer Kochhar team has not touched upon the economic impact of the Jagan Reddy schemes which are ninety percent focused on cash transfers to the beneficiaries. They said 123 projects were studied across all sectors but there has been no mention of the Capital City project nor industrial development nor the progress of the irrigation projects.

The Skoch team described the Disha Act as a path-breaking one for helping women to move freely in society. The fact is that the Disha Act is still a toothless law which is yet to get the approval of the Central Government.

What more, being an expert in economics, Sameer Kochhar has missed the point how AP is finding it hard to even pay salaries and pensions because of the deepening financial crisis.