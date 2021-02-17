Fififee Fifeefee from Gaali Sampath is out

Talented director Anil Ravipudi is presenting a small film Gaali Sampath and he is also supervising this comic entertainer. Ala Ela fame Anish is the director and Sree Vishnu, Rajendra Prasad are the lead actors in Gaali Sampath. The first single Fififee Fifeefee is out recently and it is shot on Rajendra Prasad and Sree Vishnu in some of the beautiful locales of Araku. Achu composed the music and Rajendra Prasad, Sree Vishnu plays father and son in this comic entertainer. Shine Screens and Imagespark Entertainment are the producers. Gaali Sampath hits the screens on March 11th.

