Ram Charan returns back to the sets of Acharya

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is focused on RRR, a big-budget action thriller helmed by SS Rajamouli. The film reached the final stages of shoot and the climax portions are canned currently. The lead actors NTR, Charan are specially trained before the climax portions are canned. Ram Charan returned back to the sets of Acharya and a small schedule commenced in a thick forest in East Godavari district. Koratala Siva is canning an action episode on Ram Charan in this schedule.

Charan is expected to complete the action episode this week and will allocate dates for Acharya in March. The combination episodes on Chiranjeevi and Charan will be shot in March. Pooja Hegde is paired up beside Ram Charan in Acharya. This social drama is announced for May 13th release. Manisharma is composing the music and Matinee Entertainments are the producers. The asking price for the theatrical and non-theatrical rights of Acharya is quite high.