Veerraju kept waiting for Amit Shah appointment

BJP AP President Somu Veerraju is currently leading a delegation of the party State leaders to convince the national leaders in Delhi against the privatisation of the Visakha Steel Plant. They have been camping in Delhi for the past three days. Reports say that the Veerraju team asked for appointment to meet with Amit Shah yesterday. They could not meet him yet. They are staying back in Delhi today also in the hope of getting Amit Shah appointment.

Back home in Andhra Pradesh, all other parties’ leaders have been busy with protest programmes. The YCP leaders are planning long Padayatra protests. The TDP leader, Palla Srinivasa Rao, is on a fast under death protest from his hospital bed. Whereas, the BJP leaders are touring in Delhi.

Before going to Delhi, Veerraju has given an assurance to the people of AP that their party would do justice for the people on the issue of the VSP. Analysts say that the BJP AP leaders are no longer having any control on the steel plant issue. CM Jagan and Vijay Sai Reddy have directly dealt with the Delhi BJP leaders going by how a deal has already been struck with the South Korean Posco company.

Undoubtedly, the steel plant crisis has dealt one more blow to the BJP’s aspirations. Especially, Veerraju got one more shock. Already, he faced criticism for failing to take advantage of the Ramatheertham idol desecration incident.