Pan Indian treat for Varun Tej

Mega Prince Varun Tej is one Telugu actor who is exploring various genres in Telugu cinema. He will fit himself in a sports drama for the first time and the film is titled Ghani. Varun Tej essays the role of a boxer in this action drama and the film is announced for July 30th release this year. Soon, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam too is announced for release on July 30th. This shattered the plans of Varun Tej and the makers of the film are in the hunt for a new release date. Four pan-Indian films Major, KGF:Chapter 2, Radhe Shyam and Pushpa are releasing in July and August.

The makers of Ghani are completely puzzled about the new release date. August 6th is the only date without any release announcement as of now. The makers of Ghani are also considering September release instead of heading for a mad rush in July or August. The final call would be taken and the new release date would be announced before the release chart for the year turns full. Ghani is directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati. Varun Tej, Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra and Ramya Krishna will be playing the lead roles and Allu Bobby, Sidhu Mudda are the producers.