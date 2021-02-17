Srinu Vaitla ready for Dhookudu Sequel?

Srinu Vaitla was once one of the top directors of Telugu cinema. The super success of Dhookudu took him to the next level but his career graph came down after Dhookudu. He directed Aagadu, Bruce Lee, Mister, Amar Akbar Anthony and all the films ended up as duds. Srinu Vaitla has been struggling to bounce back and he is all set to direct the sequel for Dhee. Titled D and D, the film will feature Manchu Vishnu in the lead role and the shoot commences soon.

Utilizing the lockdown break, Srinu Vaitla pitched the idea of Dhookudu sequel and completed the script for the film. Srinu Vaitla is keen to meet Mahesh and narrate the script to Superstar soon. But Mahesh is occupied with enough work and Srinu Vaitla may not get an opportunity to direct Mahesh anytime soon. Before that, he needs to bounce back with D and D. Srinu Vaitla is super confident on D and D that will release next year and he is focused on the project for now.