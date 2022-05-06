Bhala Thandanana Movie Review

Bhala Thandanana Review

Telugu360 Rating : 2.5/5

Chaitanya Dantuluri impressed the audience with his debut film Baanam. His second film Basanti failed to make an impact and he is now testing his luck with his third directorial Bhala Thandanana that has Sree Vishnu and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. The promotional content looked impressive. Sai Korrapati’s Vaarahi Chalana Chitram produced Bhala Thandanana and the film released today. Here is the review of Bhala Thandanana:

Story:

Bhala Thandanana is the story of Sasirekha (Catherine) who works as an investigative journalist. Chandrasekhar (Sree Vishnu) who works in an orphanage falls in love with her. A series of murders take place in the city and Sasirekha steps in to investigate the murder cases. In this process, Chandrasekhar reveals crucial things about the murders. The rest of Bhala Thandanana is all about the murders and how Chandrasekhar is related to the Rs 2000 crores scam. Watch Bhala Thandanana to know about the twists.

Analysis:

The film starts on an interesting note with a kidnap drama. The director takes more than half an hour to introduce the lives and the stories of the lead actor and the actress. The film picks pace after Sasirekha starts investigating the murders in the city. The interval twist and Chandu’s kidnap episode will thrill the audience. The film takes a different turn before the interval. The first half of Bhala Thandanana is decent with some interesting twists.

The entire second half of Bhala Thandanana is focused on the Rs 2000 crores scam. The money gets robbed from the ruthless Anand Bali and two groups stage hunt for the money. The story is interesting but the flat narration makes the second half fall flat. The unwanted humour makes the major plot deviate. The songs are the major barrier for Bhala Thandanana. The film loses the heat by the time it reaches the climax and it ends on a disappointing note. The makers also announced a sequel for Bhala Thandanana.

Performance:

Sree Vishnu has never failed as an actor in his career though his films misfired. He was quite impressive in the role of Chandu who is innocent and exhibits a different shade in the second half. Catherine Tresa looked perfect in the role of an investigative journalist. Her dubbing was not up to the mark. Garuda Ram was good in the role of Anand Bali. Posani Krishna Murali did a decent job. Satya and Srinivas Reddy generated enough smiles and all the other actors did their parts well.

Chaitanya should have worked well in the second half of the script. The screenplay and dialogues are not up to the mark. The technical aspects are good enough. Manisharma’s music is good and the cinematography work is impressive. Bhala Thandanana is made by adding a lot of commercial aspects which turned out to be a misfire for the film. The production values are good enough.

Final Word:

Bhala Thandanana has some gripping episodes but the unwanted humor and the love story spoils the essence of the film. Sree Vishnu and Catherine shine in their roles.

Telugu360 Rating : 2.5/5