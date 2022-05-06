Fans Will Surprise To See Mahesh In A Dynamic Character: Parasuram

The theatrical trailer of superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata broke all the previous records in terms of views and likes count. The major reason being the way Mahesh Babu has been shown and the entertainment quotient.

Director Parasuram assures that he will not disappoint fans and movie buffs. “You will know only after watching the movie that why Mahesh Babu has given me the opportunity, when there are many star directors ready to make films with him. He liked the story and his character. He gave his best and fans will surprise to see him in such a dynamic character. Everyone will also be stunned to see amazing dances of Mahesh Babu.”

Parasuram clarifies that Mahesh Babu is not a bank or other government official in the movie. He also clears air saying it won’t talk about any person or system.

The director says the script was meant only for Mahesh Babu and it’s almost like a dream come true for him to direct a star like Mahesh Babu.

He informs Keerthy Suresh’s character will also have good importance. “My films usually have significance for heroines. Likewise, Keerthy Suresh’s role is very important and she played her part wonderfully.”

Parasuram says neither he nor Mahesh Babu didn’t want to make it as a Pan India film, though they are releasing the movie grandly in Telugu language across the globe.