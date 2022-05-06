Will Pawan speak on alliance with TDP on May 8?

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had given a call to all the opposition parties in AP to forge an alliance and keep the anti-government vote undivided. He made this call at the party’s formation day public meeting held in Mangalagiri last month.

As if it was a response, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu too made a similar call at his Visakhapatnam meeting, the other day. He wanted the entire opposition to fight against the government and defeat the YSR Congress in the next general election.

The TDP chief said he is ready to shoulder leading all the opposition parties with one cause of defeating Jagan. Surprisingly, the number two man in Jana Sena, Nadendla Manohar responded to the TDP chief’s statement on Friday.

Nadendla Manohar told the media persons that Pawan Kalyan would be addressing a public meeting in Kurnool district on May 8. He said that Pawan Kalyan is likely to respond to the statement of the TDP chief for the opposition parties.

While it is not known whether Pawan Kalyan would respond at this point of time or not, what makes everyone in AP is to see whether the BJP would accept the alliance with TDP once again. The BJP is already in alliance with the Jana Sena and is projecting Pawan Kalyan as its chief ministerial candidate.

It is also to be seen if Chandrababu Naidu had severed his ties with the Congress or not. He had forged an alliance with the Congress in the 2019 elections. While he contested together with the Congress in Telangana, he remained silent in Andhra Pradesh elections.

As far as the two Left parties are concerned, it is clear that they would accept an alliance with the TDP if there is no BJP in the alliance. The Left parties are ready to accept the Congress as alliance partner but not the BJP.