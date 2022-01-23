Bhamakalapam: Aha releases tempting teaser of web film starring Priyamani

Aha, a household name for Telugu entertainment, is coming up with a new web original, Bhamakalapam, which marks the Telugu OTT debut of popular actress Priyamani.

Already known for her web series The Family Man, in which she had played the wife of a secret agent, Priyamani will be seen as a homemaker who faces multiple challenges in Bhamakalapam.

A just released teaser shows her as a homemaker named Anupama, who earns the wrath of other residents of her apartment complex for tresspassing into their lives and gossipping about them.

At a time when she is shown leading an ordinary life, an extraordinary situation occurs in the form of a murder. What’s next seems to be the crux of Bhamakalapam which also has Kollywood actor John Vijay in an important role.

The teaser also announces the release date as February 11. Aptly captioned ‘a delicious home-cooked thriller’, Bhamakalapam is directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, while Dear Comrade-fame filmmaker Bharat Kamma will be the showrunner.

The makers promise an interesting thriller in Bhamakalapam. With musical score by Justin Prabhakaran, cinematography by Deepak Kumar and editing by Viplav, the original web movie is produced by Sudheer Edara and Bogavalli Bapineedu under SVCC Digital banner.