Buzz: Geetha Arts in talks with Balakrishna?

Unstoppable, the celebrity talk show on Aha made the bonding of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Allu Aravind stronger. The veteran actor carried the show with his flawless timing and bonded well with the actors. There are strong talks that Allu Aravind is keen to rope in Balayya for a film and the discussions have been happening from the past few months. The latest speculation says that the project is almost locked and an official announcement would be made soon.

A young and talented director is roped in for the film after Allu Aravind loved the script. Balayya is yet to listen to the script and take a call on the film. Balakrishna signed back-to-back films and he is packed for this year. Balakrishna’s film with Geetha Arts may commence next year after he is done with his current projects. He will commence the shoot of Gopichand Malineni’s film soon and he will start Anil Ravipudi’s film by the end of this year.