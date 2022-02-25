Bheemla Nayak Hindi Release Pushed

The fever of Bheemla Nayak gripped the Telugu states and the film opened to packed houses and the response is quite positive. The makers also planned a simultaneous Hindi release for Bheemla Nayak and B4U Motion Pictures acquired the Hindi rights of the film. The makers now pushed the Hindi release of Bheemla Nayak by a week due to the delay in the post-production work. The trailer and the new release date of Bheemla Nayak will be announced and released soon.

Bheemla Nayak is the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati played the lead roles. Saagar Chandra is the director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Pawan Kalyan and Rana’s packed performances are the major highlights of the film. The makers are very confident that Bheemla Nayak will do well across the North Indian circuit. The film is expected to release on March 4th in Hindi.