Telangana opens helpline for students stranded in Ukraine

With many students left stranded in Ukraine and waiting for help, Telangana has set up helplines in Delhi and Hyderabad for those seeking assistance.

The helplines at the Telangana Bhavan in Delhi and at the state secretariat in Hyderabad will help students and professionals from Telangana stranded in Ukraine, which is under military attack by Russia.

The helpline numbers at Telangana Bhavan are +91 7042566955, +91 9949351270 and +91 9654663661. The email id is rctelangana@gmail.com.

The helpline numbers at Telangana secretariat in Hyderabad are 040-23220603, +91 9440854433. The email id is so_nri@telangana.gov.in.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has requested the Resident Commissioner at Telangana Bhavan to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and to be in touch with the students/professional from Telangana to extend all possible support.

Telangana’s Minister for Industries and Information Technology, K.T. Rama Rao, has urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to ensure the safety of the stranded students.

Rama Rao took to twitter to appeal to Jaishankar to ensure the safety of Indian students in these times of distress, saying: “Have been receiving several messages from anxious parents of students. Hope Govt of India can work through diplomatic channels & reassure all Indians at the earliest.”

Students from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have appealed to the government of India and the respective state governments to ensure their evacuation.