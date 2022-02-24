Kalvakuntla family attempts to regain hold on Nizamabad!

The undivided Nizamabad district has been the bastion of TRS since its formation in 2001.

The TRS made a clean sweep in almost all the elections held in Nizamabad since then. After the formation of Telangana state and TRS coming to power in 2014, it became a cakewalk for TRS in Undivided Nizamabad.

KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha won Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat in 2014. The TRS made a clean sweep in Nizamabad district in 2018 December Assembly polls.

However, Nizamabad voters gave a rude shock to Kalvakuntla family in May 2019, within five months of TRS winning Assembly polls. They defeated Kavitha and elected BJP candidate Dharmapuri Aravind as Lok Sabha member in May 2019.

The Kalvakuntla family was unable to digest Kavitha’s defeat for almost three years. They stayed away from visiting Nizamabad. KCR never visited Nizamabad after Kavitha’ defeat in May 2019.

KTR and Kavitha also avoided Nizamabad for long. However, recently, Kalvakuntla family has become active in Nizamabad politics again.

KTR visited Nizamabad district ten days ago and laid several development programmes. Kavitha too is frequently visiting Nizamabad district since December 2021. She addressed a public meeting in Kamareddy on Thursday which was part of Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat.

KCR too is expected to visit Nizamabad soon to inaugurate new integrated Collectorate complex.

Since 2024 Lok Sabha polls are just two years away, Kalvakuntla family seems to be attempting to regain their hold on Nizamabad Lok Sabha to defeat BJP and ensure Kavitha’s victory.