Bheemla Nayak in AP: Chief Secretary issues orders for Collectors

The Andhra Pradesh government seems to have been strict on their stand and they will continue to implement GO 35 in the state. The low ticket pricing issue shattered the exhibition industry. The AP government was not bothered during the release of Nagarjuna’s Bangarraju which was released for Sankranthi. After the recent meetings, the film fraternity was confident that the AP government will revise and issue the GO at the earliest. But things continued to be worse. Telugu360 exclusively learned that AP Chief Secretary had a conference with the Collectors across the state yesterday and wanted them to impose the GO 35 strictly in all the theatres.

While the District Collectors will monitor the situation, the Revenue officials along with the local cops will visit the theatres in the state where Bheemla Nayak would be screened. The officials are asked to seize the theatres if extra shows are screened or if the tickets are sold for high prices. The tensed situations are back in AP with the release of Bheemla Nayak. We have to wait to see if the AP government is targeting Pawan Kalyan or if they would continue to implement the same for the upcoming biggies.