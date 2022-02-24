It’s election consultants’ time in Telugu states, Cong, Chandrababu rope in same consultant

With election fever catching up like a cold, the political parties are now seen running after political consultants. Political consultants of various varieties are now being recruited to work for different parties. Even parties like the TRS and the Congress, which spoke derisively about the political strategists, are now falling head over heels inviting them to help win the elections.

While the TRS has latched on to the Team PK, the BJP is working with an organization called “Nation With Namo.” The Congress, which had in the past said that every Congress worker was equal to ten PKs, too is running after consultants now. The Congress is said to have approached former PK-associate Sunil Kanugolu. Sunil, who originally hails from Vijayawada, but shifted base to Chennai.

He has earlier worked for KTR in 2018 elections and took care of the social media, which played a significant role in the TRS victory. Sunil is likely to advise Revanth Reddy for the 2023 elections. Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu in neighbouring AP too, is said to have held consultations with Sunil on helping him out in the 2024 elections.

Till now, Chandrababu Naidu depended on poll wizard and former PK Associate Robin Sharma for poll strategies. But, post-2014 elections, repeated reversals in Tirupati, Budvel and in the local body polls. Meanwhile, Sharmila in Telangana too is banking on poll wizard Priya, who too is a former Prashant Kishore associate. So, it’s election consultants’ time in both the Telugu states.