Video : When Megastar and Powerstar met on their sets

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his brother Pawan Kalyan share a magical bonding with each other. Today, Ram Charan shared an exclusive video of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan meeting each other on the sets of their upcoming movies God Father and Bheemla Nayak. They shared some delightful moments on the sets which were well captured. Trivikram, Rana Daggubati, Saagar Chandra, NV Prasad, R Narayana Murthy, Ravi K Chandran, V Vijayendra Prasad have been spotted along with them.

Megastar met Pawan Kalyan on the sets of Bheemla Nayak first and soon Pawan met Chiranjeevi on the sets of God Father when they were shooting for their respective films in Aluminium Factory, Hyderabad. Bheemla Nayak is hitting the screens tomorrow and the film is carrying huge expectations. Megastar’s next film Acharya will have its theatrical release on April 29th.