Why did Trivikram take the backseat in Bheemla Nayak Event?

Top director Trivikram has been facing the heat from the fans of Pawan Kalyan after the trailer of Bheemla Nayak was out. The film’s promotional content kept the expectations high but the trailer failed to live up to the expectations. Trivikram was trolled badly by Pawan’s fans on Twitter. Then came Bandla Ganesh’s audio leak which made extra damage for Trivikram. That is the reason, Trivikram took the backseat and he was not spotted on the stage during the pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak.

There are strong speculations that Trivikram ghost-directed Bheemla Nayak after the film’s director Saagar Chandra was not given enough prominence. Trivikram decided to stay away from the focus. It came as a surprise for many with the move of Trivikram. The new release trailer looked racy and impressive. Pawan Kalyan also kept himself simple with his speech during the pre-release event. The AP government issued strict orders to follow GO 35 in the state and there are no special shows granted while Telangana government granted permission for the fifth show along with ticket hike. Bheemla Nayak is hitting the screens tomorrow.