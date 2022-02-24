BJP to take tough action against rebellious seniors

The BJP national high command has taken a serious view of the dissident activities of some senior BJP leaders in Telangana. These seniors have challenged the leadership of State president Bandi Sanjay and held two secret conclaves – one in Karimnagar and the other in Hyderabad. The party leadership has taken this quite seriously and has reportedly authorized Bandi Sanjay to take action against them.

Party affairs incharge Tarun Chugh, who recently visited Hyderabad, reportedly told Bandi Sanjay to get resolutions passed by various party units in erstwhile Karimnagar district against these leaders and then take action against them. Accordingly, several party units in former undivided Karimnagar district have passed resolutions demanding action against these leaders. It is now being reported that Sanjay would move in swiftly and initiate action against them.

Senior leader and former MLA Gujjula Ramakrishna Reddy, Polsani Sugunakar Rao and other have met recently in both Karimnagar and Hyderabad to discuss how they were being sidelined in the party. They also tried to rope in more senior leaders, who have been marginalized after Bandi Sanjay became the state party chief.

Meanwhile, shocked by the reports that Tarun Chugh asked Sanjay to act tough with the dissidents, many leaders like Vankata Ramani, Ramulu, Nagurao Namaji, Kankanala Sridhar Reddy, Papa Rao and Chinta Sambamurthy have denied that they have attended the meet. They said that they were loyal soldiers of the party and would not give any scope for dissidence.