Bheemla Nayak Event: Pawan Kalyan keeps it Simple

The grand pre-release event of Bheemla Nayak took place last night and everyone was focused on the speech of Pawan Kalyan. The actor kept his speech simple, lauded the director and team of technicians and was completely focused about the film. There were no political deviations and Pawan did not speak about the ticket pricing issue GO in AP. Trivikram, the man who penned the script and screenplay was not present on the stage.

Trivikram took the backstage during the pre-release event. Telangana IT Minister KTR was the Special Guest of the evening and he heaped praises on Pawan and the team of Bheemla Nayak. He also congratulated the director Saagar Chandra, a youngster from Nalgonda in Telangana. Bheemla Nayak is hitting the screens tomorrow and the advance bookings are rock solid. Rana Daggubati plays the other lead role in this high voltage mass entertainer.