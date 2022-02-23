Will Happy Nest flat buyers get refund from APCRDA?

Doubts surround whether buyers of Happy Nest flats in Amaravathi region get a refund from APCRDA anytime soon. The Jagan government is planning to fight the case in High Court and Supreme Court against the legal notices served by buyers of Happy Nest flats.

As many as 28 buyers who purchased flats in Happy Nest, slapped legal notices on APCRDA (Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority) on Wednesday for failing to deliver the flats within the stipulated deadline of December 2021.

The buyers paid 10 per cent of the total flat cost to APCRDA towards first installment and entered into agreement with APCRDA.

The buyers in their legal notice sought refund of 10 per cent amount they had paid in addition to 14 per cent for failure to handover flats.

Happy Nest was once a most popular housing project in Amaravathi, that was promoted by the previous TDP government to boost real estate and construction activity in Amaravathi capital.

When the previous TDP government opened online bookings to book flats, such was the huge response for this project was that within minutes all the 1,200 flats were booked. In fact, it was oversubscribed by several times as most of the non-resident Telugus from AP residing in US and other countries vied to book flats and the CRDA website crashed unable to handle the heavy traffic of visitors to the site.

However, with TDP losing power and YSRCP coming to power in May 2019, this project lost its sheen as the Jagan government decided to shift AP capital from Amaravathi to Vizag.

As per the original deadline, the Happy Nest project should be completed by December 2021 and flats should be handed over to beneficiaries.

The buyers have also decided to file case against APCRDA under AP RERA Act for failing to deliver the project in time.