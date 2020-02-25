Bheeshma is decent on first Monday – 4 days AP/TS Collections

Bheeshma has a decent hold on the first Monday as the film has collected a distributor share of 1.60 Cr. Four days total of the film now stands at 16.40 Cr. The overall drop from Sunday is more than 60 per cent which is more than the usual drop. Some places have even seen more than 70 per cent drop. Basically, the offseason factor has come into play now which is usual for February end releases. Now it will be interesting to see whether the film will only have normal drop day by day or the other way in the remaining weekdays.

Below are the area wise shares

Area 4 Days Collections 3 Days Collections 2 Days collections Day 1 Collections Pre Release Nizam 6.54 Cr 5.92 Cr 4.11 Cr 2.21 Cr 6.30 Cr Ceeded 2.40 Cr 2.10 Cr 1.47 Cr 0.80 Cr 3.06 Cr UA 2.06 Cr 1.78 Cr 1.20 Cr 0.62 Cr 1.85 Cr Guntur 1.42 Cr 1.35 Cr 1.03 Cr 0.77 Cr 1.55 Cr East 1.31 Cr 1.21 Cr 0.92 Cr 0.67 Cr 1.55 Cr Krishna 1.18 Cr 1.08 Cr 0.71 Cr 0.40 Cr 1.40 Cr West 0.97Cr 0.88 Cr 0.71 Cr 0.56 Cr 1.20 Cr Nellore 0.52Cr 0.48 Cr 0.37 Cr 0.27 Cr 0.64 Cr AP/TS 16.40 Cr 14.80 Cr 10.52 Cr 6.30 Cr 17.50 Cr (19.10 Cr including P&P)

ROI 1.50 Cr 2 Cr Overseas: 2.50 Cr 2.40 Cr Worldwide 18.80 Cr 23.50 Cr (Including P&P)