Bhola Shankar worldwide Pre-release business

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow. Theatrical rights of the film are valued for over 70 Cr (excluding GST) & 79 Cr (including GST). The film has a very average advances and releasing with very low expectations given the track record of director who has made very huge disasters. Worst of mouth is going to be crucial for the film.

Area worldwide Pre-release business Nizam 22 Cr (Valued) Ceeded 12 Cr (NRA) UA 9.5 Cr (NRA) Guntur 6 Cr (Valued) East 6 Cr (Valued) Krishna 4.8 Cr (Valued) West 4.8 Cr (NRA) Nellore 3 Cr AP/TS 68.1 Cr (60 Cr excluding GST) ROI 5 Cr OS 6 Cr Worldwide Rights 79.1 Cr (71 excluding GST)