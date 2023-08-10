Bhola Shankar worldwide Pre-release business

Bhola Shankar worldwide Pre-release business

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar is gearing up for a grand release tomorrow. Theatrical rights of the film are valued for over 70 Cr (excluding GST) & 79 Cr (including GST). The film has a very average advances and releasing with very low expectations given the track record of director who has made very huge disasters. Worst of mouth is going to be crucial for the film.

Areaworldwide Pre-release business
Nizam22 Cr (Valued)
Ceeded12 Cr (NRA)
UA9.5 Cr (NRA)
Guntur6 Cr (Valued)
East6 Cr (Valued)
Krishna4.8 Cr (Valued)
West4.8 Cr (NRA)
Nellore3 Cr
AP/TS68.1 Cr (60 Cr excluding GST)
ROI5 Cr
OS6 Cr
Worldwide Rights79.1 Cr (71 excluding GST)

