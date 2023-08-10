Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar USA Premiers Today

The much-awaited wholesome family entertainer “Bhola Shankar,” starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, is set to premiere today in the USA, with Prathyangira Cinemas releasing it in a grand way in the territory. This is going to be one of the biggest releases for Chiranjeevi.

Although brother-sister bonding is a major attraction, the movie directed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Anil Sunkara of AK Entertainments will consist of all the elements one would expect in a Chiranjeevi starrer. While Keerthy Suresh played Chiranjeevi’s sister, Tamannah Bhatia, and Sushanth will be seen in other important roles.

The movie is carrying a strong buzz, before its release, thanks to a humongous response for songs, teaser, and trailer. The makers have been promoting the movie aggressively for the last few days.

Pre-sales are exceptional for the movie which is expected to perform wonders at the overseas box office for hilarious entertainment, a good dose of family emotions, and intense action elements promised through promos.