Big Announcement about KGF: Chapter 2 Trailer

KGF: Chapter 2 is carrying humongous buzz and the film is hitting the screens in summer. The teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 kept huge expectations on the film. All the deals are closed and KGF: Chapter 2 is in the best hands when it comes to the distributors and other parties. The makers today announced that the trailer of KGF: Chapter 2 will be launched on March 27th at 6:40 PM. The film is gearing up for release in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is an action thriller with a political drama. Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh played powerful roles in KGF: Chapter 2 that is produced by Hombale Films. Sai Korrapati holds the Telugu theatrical rights of KGF: Chapter 2. The shooting portions of the film are completed last year.

'KGF2' TRAILER ARRIVES ON 27 MARCH… Team #KGFChapter2 – which releases in *cinemas* on 14 April 2022 – will launch the trailer on 27 March 2022. #Yash #KGF2 #NewPoster pic.twitter.com/bMzxYAQH0B — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2022