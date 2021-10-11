Big B turns 79: Birthday wishes pour in on Bollywood’s ‘Shahenshah’

A galaxy of stars from across India, from Mammootty, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn and Chiranjeevi Konidela to Rashmika Mandanna and Rakul Preet Singh, have wished Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 79 on Monday.

To ring in his birthday, Big B shared a picture of himself, but he seemed to have got confused about his age and wrote: “Walking into the 80th.”

His daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda quickly took to the comment section and corrected him. She wrote: “79th (heart emoji).”

Since Monday morning, wishes have been pouring in for Amitabh on social media. Ajay Devgn, who will be seen sharing screen space with Big B in the upcoming film ‘Mayday’, tweeted: “Sir, looking at you through a different lens taught me what being a true artist is. Happy birthday dear Amitji.”

Southern superstar Mammootty simply wrote: “Happy Birthday Amitabh Sir @SrBachchan #AmitabhBachchan.”

Prabhas, who will appear with Big B in the upcoming Nag Ashvin film, ‘Project K’, took to Instagram and greeted the birthday boy. Sharing a photo of him and Big B, Prabhas wrote: “Happy Birthday to the legend of all times @amitabhbachchan Sir!”

‘Mega Star’ Chiranjeevi, who’d shared the screen with Big B in ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’, said: “Wishing My Beloved Big Brother, My Forever Guru, the One and Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. Many Many Happy Returns!! Health, Happiness and More Power to You Amitji!!”

Actor Suniel Shetty wrote, referencing Big B’s famous dialogue from ‘Kaalia’: “All lines begin where you stand Mr Bachchan & you will always find me in that line. Stay blessed sir. #FanBoyForever #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan. @SrBachchan.”

Actress Rakul Preet Singh wished the thespian ‘Happy Birthday’ and added: “Wishing you abundance of joy, great health and all things beautiful. You are such an inspiration and I’m so grateful to get an opportunity of working with you. Have the most amazing year @SrBachchan.”

Big B’s ‘Chehre’ co-star Emraan Hashmi wrote: “HAPPY 79 ?@SrBachchan?!! And still blazing ahead with passion and ferocity. Thank you sir for always inspiring me. Best wishes and have a good one!”

Actress Rashmika Mandanna and Big B will be seen together in ‘Goodbye’. She called the cinema icon ‘paapaji’ and said that he is “truly the awesomest”

“Happy birthday my handsome paapajiiiii @SrBachchan. You are truly the awesomest. We love you! Thank you for being the most amazing human being. We wish you all the love, health and happiness.”

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who will be seen sharing screen space with Big B for the first time in the upcoming film ‘Uunchai’, penned a heart-warming note.

She wrote: “Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan. Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher, Boman sir @boman_irani, and Neena mam @neenagupta001. And for the first time with Sarika mam and Danny sir. Let this magical journey begin. #Uunchai.”