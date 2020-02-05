Big Breaking: RRR Release Date Locked

The whole country is now left puzzled and is waiting for the updated release date of RRR. The makers today made it clear that the film is not hitting the screens on July 30th. RRR will now release all over on January 8th 2021 for Sankranthi. This is a huge relief for several filmmakers so that they can plan and release their films this year. SS Rajamouli is directing RRR and NTR, Ram Charan are the lead roles.

“Your love and support have made all our hard work and hectic schedules worthwhile! We are working round the clock to give you a cinematic experience like never before. And with a huge worldwide release planned, we have had to postpone the date of release. We understand this is a disappointment, but there’s going to be a lot to look forward to because this only gives us more time to bring the best to you. RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile” posted the makers.