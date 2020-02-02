Big change in Pawan, follows his alliance dharma

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan is the kind of an emotional leader who talks frankly against any injustice to Andhra Pradesh. He supported Chandrababu Naidu in 2014 elections. But once TDP came to power, Pawan openly criticised its decisions and eventually cut ties with Naidu. In 2019 elections, Senani contested alone and blamed the YCP, BJP and TDP for the pitiable fate of AP people.

But these last few weeks, there has been a marked change in the very approach and strategies of Pawan Kalyan. This is not election season but Senani entered a tie-up with BJP to get Modi-Shah immediately interfere and save Amaravati farmers and AP people from CM Jagan Reddy’s oppressive police rule and 3 Capitals plan. But BJP is still not acting against Jagan. Now, the issue of zero allocations for AP in the Central budget became a sore subject. However, Pawan heaped praise on Modi without following his usual style of rushing to criticize injustice.

What more, Pawan set aside his questioning nature and is duly following the alliance dharma, saying that the YCP policies of cancellations and demolitions are the reason for lack of Central budget support but not the BJP or Modi. Obviously, just eight months of Jagan oppressive rule taught valuable practical lessons in politicking to the Power Star what five years of Naidu’s not-so-oppressive regime could not do.