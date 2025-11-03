x
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran's Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor's Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Big Move from Yash Raj Films

Published on November 3, 2025 by sankar

Big Move from Yash Raj Films

Yash Raj Films have delivered some of the biggest debacles like Thugs of Hindostan and War 2 in the recent times. War 2 was so badly rejected by the audience and the production house is now extra cautious about their upcoming action entertainer Alpha. The film was initially planned for Christmas release this year and the film’s release is now pushed to April 17th, 2026. The team wanted to focus more on the post-production work as there is a lot of VFX work involved.

Instead of rushing for the deadlines, the makers have decided to push the release. Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol will be seen in the lead roles and Alpha is a part of YRF Spy Universe. The VFX work is taking longer than expected after which YRF has decided to push the release. The shooting formalities of Alpha have been wrapped up recently.

