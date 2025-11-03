Big Move from Yash Raj Films

Yash Raj Films have delivered some of the biggest debacles like Thugs of Hindostan and War 2 in the recent times. War 2 was so badly rejected by the audience and the production house is now extra cautious about their upcoming action entertainer Alpha. The film was initially planned for Christmas release this year and the film’s release is now pushed to April 17th, 2026. The team wanted to focus more on the post-production work as there is a lot of VFX work involved.

Instead of rushing for the deadlines, the makers have decided to push the release. Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol will be seen in the lead roles and Alpha is a part of YRF Spy Universe. The VFX work is taking longer than expected after which YRF has decided to push the release. The shooting formalities of Alpha have been wrapped up recently.